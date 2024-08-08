LARRY KUDLOW: President Trump is back on offense

Just two days after Kamala Harris picked far-left progressive Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, Donald Trump stood up for over an hour at a news conference today in Mar-a-Lago and hammered the entire Democratic ticket — and I mean hammered — on the economy, inflation, open borders, crime, foreign wars and so forth.

You could almost call it a fresh campaign reset.

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kamala's record is horrible. She's a radical left person at a level that nobody's seen. She picked a radical left man, that is, he's got things done. He has positions that are just not — it's not even possible to believe that they exist.

Kamala has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for 18 days, and still hasn't yet faced a press conference or any media questions at all, for that matter. Mr. Trump had no teleprompter — it looked like just one page of notes, answered all the questions, and was still standing tall at the end of the 64-minute presser.

Joe Biden couldn't do it. Kamala Harris won't do it. Donald Trump not only did it, he did it well. For my taste, he could've been a little growthier, but then again, I always want growthier. He did, however, have a very good tax cuts section.

TRUMP: Now our tax cuts, which are the biggest in history, our tax cuts are coming, as you know, very soon. If they don't renew them, it's the equivalent of having a four-times tax increase from what you have right now, and it'll destroy the economy. | But in all the years of studying politics, I've never seen people get elected by saying we're going to give you a tax increase.

I've said it a million times: Tax cutters win elections, tax hikers lose them. Glad Mr. Trump still agrees. America's great middle class has been swept up by high prices and shrinking paychecks for the entire Biden-Harris term, and lately they've been hurt by rising unemployment.

Among those without college degrees, which covers nearly 70% of the workforce, the unemployment rate has jumped from 3.3% to 4.6%. That's a big recession threat. I think Mr. Trump should keep going growthier to the great middle America and the great middle-class working folks.

Lower taxes mean higher paychecks. Reopening liquid gold means cheaper energy and an end to the Biden-Harris affordability crisis. Rolling back Biden's nearly $2 trillion in red tape and regulations would be a boon to small businesses.

Left-wing progressives like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz always blame business, rather than their own tax-and-spend so-called Modern Monetary Theory progressivist policies that are doomed to failure. Keep that hammer down, Mr. Trump.

Finally, Mr. Trump offered debates on Fox News on Sept. 4, NBC on Sept. 10, and ABC on Sept. 25 with a veep debate on CBS for his running mate Sen. JD Vance. So far, haven't heard a debating peep from the Kamala crowd.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the August 8, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."