Trump explains how he will bring down housing and grocery prices, vows 'no tax for seniors' or tips

Voters voiced their concerns over the economy to former President Trump on Wednesday in hopes that he’d have answers in 2024.

During his time on "Fox & Friends," Trump explained how he’d handle the housing market, rising prices and Social Security to voters as the state of the economy continues to weigh on Americans.

"Drill baby drill – we’re going to bring down the cost of energy," Trump said in response to a question about how he would make the economy better so "kids can survive without their parents' help."

"I think in the history of our country, food prices are up 50%, sometimes more. You look at bacon, bacon has quadrupled. You can't order bacon; you can't order anything. We're living horribly," he continued.

The former president argued that the U.S. has the "worst inflation we’ve probably ever had" and the root cause is the country’s current energy policies.

"What Biden has done to the economy is so horrible. And what he’s done to inflation and our country is just very destructive," Trump said.



Despite the country’s current economic predicament, Trump told voters that the economy will revert to how it was during his first term in the White House.

AMERICANS OWE A RECORD $1.14T IN CREDIT CARD DEBT AS INFLATION SQUEEZES

"You were in great shape. You had low energy costs. You had low food costs. Everything was good. You could buy a house, you had low interest rates, 2% interest rates. You had gasoline at $1.87. Now it's $5. And by the way, going up and going up very substantially," he said.

But the former president’s plans for the economy don’t stop there, as he vowed to protect the country’s oldest citizens who rely heavily on their Social Security income.

TRUMP DECLARES SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAXES ON SOCIAL SECURITY

"People on Social Security are being killed. And one of the things I’m doing is no tax for seniors on Social Security," Trump said.

He went on to mention that the current administration is "ruining" Social Security because of the "millions of people" coming into the country that are being put in the system.

"Now we’re doing no tax for seniors," Trump said. "You deserve that."

Trump also said he would not put a tax on tips.