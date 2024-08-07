LARRY KUDLOW: There isn't a whit of a growth policy in any of the Harris-Walz policy plans

Make no mistake about it, Kamala Harris' choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was driven by far-left progressive Bernie Sanders politics and that's the subject of the riff.

So, I stayed up through the early hours of the morning last night reading online articles in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Washington Post about why Kamala Harris chose Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Know what? I should've gone to bed early. Each account said exactly the same thing: mainly, Ms. Harris made a so-called "gut" decision and felt more comfortable with Walz than Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

My response to this awful journalism: sheer, utter nonsense. Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz because he is a card-carrying member of the ultra-liberal progressive left Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party.

That's why she chose him and that's why she can no longer make any claims or various – shall we say – policy conversions that suggest she's really a moderate Democrat.

No, she's not. Her positions as a U.S. senator and presidential candidate and loyal member of the Biden administration are progressive left.

By the way, it’s important to give an exemption to the above-mentioned journalistic folderol to the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal, which correctly argued that the Veep was bending to progressive Bernie Sanders-type pressures. Good for the editorial page.

By the way, the editorial page mentioned Pennsylvania's governor Shapiro as too pro-Israel and too supportive of school vouchers. Those were barriers to his nomination to the Democratic ticket. I would just add that he favors oil and gas fracking and fossil fuels as governor of a big oil state.

National Democrats can't handle that. Our own William La Jeunesse has just outlined a number of Governor Walz's left-wing social policies. Donald Trump and JD Vance are going to make minced meat of them over that in Pennsylvania, where David McCormick stands a good chance of winning a U.S. Senate seat from Robert Casey, Jr., but I think the biggest problem for this new Harris-Walz ticket is that, while economic recession is not yet here, the risks are growing and they have no growth strategy.

I'm not ignoring Border Czar Harris' open border catastrophe, or the related crime wave, or the long tail of consumer price increases that have robbed middle class paychecks and made it impossible to afford the Biden-Harris economy, or the breakout and mishandling of foreign wars, but mandating an end to fracking, carbon taxes, EV mandates, bans on gas-powered cars, killing pipelines – all these measures are job killers, not job creators.

Promising to raise taxes by $4 or $5 trillion is a job killer, not a job creator. Massive new spending programs, not just on climate change, but also nationalizing healthcare and bigger entitlements, plus ignoring the Supreme Court by canceling student debt, and maintaining a liberal anti-business regulatory state – is a job killer, not a job creator.

Really, there's not one whit of a growth policy in any of the Harris-Walz policy plans and, for them, that may well be a job killer, not a job creator.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the August 7, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."



