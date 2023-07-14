LARRY KUDLOW: Hollywood actors are complaining about Bidenflation

Hollywood is going on strike . My first reaction is: Who cares? America is going to be the better for it. Ninety-five percent of their products are awful — bunch of left-wing drivel. They hate America. They're completely woke. They were among the biggest supporters of the COVID shutdown and wanted to keep America shut down... long past the virus threat.

Let me quote from a tough article written by John Nolte of Breitbart: "Why would I mourn the shutdown of a multi-billion-dollar industry dedicated to hating me, grooming children, destroying my heroes, lying about my country, championing fascism and taking pride in wasting everyone’s precious time with a product that rarely rises to mediocre?"

Folks, nothing in life is all bad. OK, for context: The actors and the writers have come together against the producers. The writers create, develop and pitch content. The producers are the group of folks in Hollywood who pay the people in the other group. Hat-tip to my longtime pal Rob Long for that simple, but good, definition.

To be precise, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have allied with the Writers Guild of America, and they're going to fight the bigshot, ultra-wealthy producers. Now I do understand that the writers are worried about their royalties and residuals. I've been in that position myself. I was also a SAG member for a period of time. So, to a small extent, I feel their pain. Also, the content producers, AKA writers, are worried about being replaced by AI and ChatGPT.

INFLATION ROSE JUST 3% IN JUNE AS PRICE PRESSURES CONTINUE TO COOL

Interestingly, even though the whole Hollywood crowd loves Joe Biden, the strikers are blaming Bidenflation for their walkout. Ha-ha-ha. I find that very amusing. Now Disney CEO Bob Iger thinks the money demands of the writers are way out-of-touch. Good to know that push comes to shove, Mr. Iger is behaving like a true capitalist, despite the ultra-woke leanings of his company.

Scratch a Hollywood CEO-producer deep enough and you'll always find a bit of a class warfare capitalist. Kind of like the Gilded Age, huh? Ha-ha-ha. Just having some fun here, but there's no question the actors' compensation is way out-of-touch with any reality anyone can think of. Most of them are awful and their movies are just as bad and they get paid gigantic sums.

Now the capitalist producers are, of course, very worried about their writers and actors because some of these summer blockbusters won't be released, or if they are released, they won't be promo'd properly because the actors are on strike.

Folks in the know, say "Oppenheimer" will come out, but "Mission Impossible" and "Deadpool" will not come out. I wouldn't have watched any of them anyway. Now, "Barbie" comes out next week and thankfully, I'm told that "Barbie" is still going to be Barbie and Ken is still going to be Ken. I am relieved at this news, though I will not watch the movie.

Now look it, I'm not so curmudgeonly about the movie business. I really love "Spy among Friends," starring Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce — two absolutely fabulous actors and of course, like every red-blooded conservative in America, I love "Yellowstone," and frankly just about every actor in that production. I'm not going to bore you with my other movie favorites, because frankly I want you to watch this show.

CLICK HERE T0 GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finally, the striking actors and writers who are complaining about Bidenflation could really win me over, I mean I'd actually watch many more of their heretofore lousy flicks, if they'd have a good six- or eight-part series attacking all of Bidenomics — all the spending, borrowing, taxing, regulating and inflating. Just one good well-acted, multi-part series slamming Biden's bottomless Pinnochios and economy-wrecking crew because the only plus in this Hollywood strike story to me is that they're blaming Biden's inflation.

So, Hollywood, you got one right. Now it's time for you to finish the analysis and join the rest of America, which is increasingly on strike against Biden. That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the July 14, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."