LARRY KUDLOW: Donald Trump's Bronx speech was powerful

Donald Trump's powerful speech last night in the Bronx was a message to Americans of all colors and that's the subject of the riff. Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of ten or twenty thousand people last night at Crotona Park in the South Bronx.

Here's the key point: they were primarily People of Color. A most unusual Republican rally, in a most unusual place, with a most unusual crowd for a Republican rally in a most unusual place. Take a listen to what Donald Trump said about this unusual story:

DONALD TRUMP: "It doesn’t matter whether you’re Black, or Brown, or White or whatever the hell color you are, it doesn’t matter. We are all Americans and we’re going to pull together as Americans."

Right there, that is the sociology about that crowd and it is a shot across the bow of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party nationwide. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is one of the very many Democrats who don't understand what's going on in Trump world. She said Donald Trump is inviting "all his clowns to a place like the Bronx." Hochul's one of many Democrats who don't understand the Trump coalition of working folks of all colors that is busting up the traditional Democratic Party.

NEARLY 80% OF AMERICANS NOW CONSIDER FAST FOOD A 'LUXURY' DUE TO HIGH PRICES

What's their beef? High inflation. Falling real wages. A wide-open southern border -- where roughly 10 million illegal Biden immigrants have taken jobs from native Americans and slashed wages for ordinary homegrown working folks who show up every day, do their jobs, pay their taxes and now realize Biden policies have mangled the American dream. Unlike Joe Biden, Donald Trump has a positive vision of the future. Hear it for yourself:

DONALD TRUMP: "We're going to throw out Bidenomics, then going to replace it with MAGAnomics — like your hats. // I will give you low taxes, low inflation, low interest rates, rising wages, growing incomes and fair trade for the American worker and we will make energy affordable again by saying, ‘Drill, baby, drill. Drill, baby, drill’."

Last weekend, Joe Biden gave a speech about fear, racism, Jim Crow, and victimization to a graduating class at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA-- one of America's best schools whose graduates typically earn far more starting salaries than the national average.

Did Biden talk about hope? No. Did he talk about opportunity? No. Did he talk about the American dream? No. He gave a typical, far-left, racialized, fearmongering, condescending statement that basically said to this historical Black men's college: "You're not going to succeed." Just pathetic! Trump is the exact opposite.

He offers hope, opportunity, a dream of what the future should look like, and, yes, MAGA -- Make America Great Again. He offers a series of serious policy changes. It is a truly optimistic and Reaganesque message. Additionally, Mr. Trump spent part of his Bronx speech talking about his career as a construction worker and real estate developer. Let's not forget, he practically rebuilt the Manhattan skyline. In his own words, take a listen:

DONALD TRUMP: "The Wolman Rink in the middle of Central Park. You know that story that had been under construction for more than ten years? // As you know, the rink was completed in just three months for far less than the $2 million project. // I built the Grand Hyatt Hotel and 42nd Street in Park Avenue and as part of that, I renovated the beautiful Grand Central Terminal. Did a really good job of that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was after all a very successful businessman with a background of accomplishment and success, and he will undoubtedly bring like-minded people into his new administration if re-elected.

The New York Post editorial page put it thus: "Our advice to Trump: Do this more! Your business background was part of what appealed to voters in 2016." Couldn't have said it better myself. It is all part of Donald Trump's amazing Bronx Tale.