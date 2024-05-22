Joe Piscopo shows ultimate sign of respect by attending Trump’s trial: ‘I’m a guy of loyalty and friendship’

Many of Trump's notable allies have flocked to Manhattan's courthouse to show support for the former president, the latest being SNL alum Joe Piscopo.

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian expressed his loyalty and support for Trump during an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, saying that he wanted to display his allegiance to Trump "just to show respect" for their multi-decade-long friendship.

"When this trial started to unfold, and if you layer it back like you do on the television or on the radio, we still don't know what the crime is. I said, I'm going to show up just to show respect to President Trump. That's all that was, a sign of friendship," Piscopo explained.

"I've known him 100 years, and we've always had a nice relationship. So, I wanted to show loyalty because there's none of that anymore. And the president showed me great loyalty in Wildwood."

The former SNL star said he had an exclusive interview with Trump at his booming campaign rally in Wildwood, NJ. Piscopo told host Neil Cavuto that he was surprised to get a 1-on-1 interview with the former president, emphasizing that he "doesn't forget" acts of loyalty.

"With Donald Trump, I knew him when times were good, times were bad. The president, I never forgot, went down the shore to one of his hotels. And it was one of those down times in my career, which is more often than not," he began.

"I went in there, I checked in the hotel, I get the word from Donald – 'The Donald' back then. 'Whatever Joe needs.' You don't forget that, you know. So say what you will, I'm a guy of loyalty and friendship."

Allies of former President Trump are coming to court in New York City this week of their own volition and without coordination from the Trump campaign, according to sources who told Fox News Digital that Republican guests are "genuinely" coming to "support their friend" during his criminal trial.

Trump was joined by a number of GOP allies, Tuesday, as he arrived at court in Lower Manhattan for the 17th day of his trial, further indicating how Trump's value for loyalty and friendship has positively impacted his career.

Piscopo concluded by issuing a short message in support of former President Trump: "We got to stop with the hate."

"What happened when [he was] ‘The Donald’ and I was 'Jersey Joe?' We were hanging out in New York, man. Yeah, I miss those days. We got to stop with the hate," he said.

