Alan Dershowitz rips NBC's 'complete, total story' on his 'friendly chat' with CNN reporter in Trump courtroom

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz took aim at NBC News on Tuesday, after the outlet claimed he got in a heated exchange with CNN’s Norm Eisen in the New York vs. Trump courtroom.

"I was at the trial as an observer. I'm not a political supporter of the Republicans or of Donald Trump," Dershowitz clarified on "Mornings with Maria."

"I go over to my friend Norm Eisen, who is my former student, my former research assistant. He's in the courtroom, he's a CNN guy. And I said, 'Hey, Norm, how are you?' We have a momentary friendly chat," he expanded. "NBC reports: Dershowitz screamed at Eisen, he's an opponent of his, and made up a whole story. NBC made up a complete, total story."

After allegedly speaking with Eisen early Tuesday morning and noting that he plans "to write to NBC," the professor emeritus further scolded that "you cannot believe anything you hear about what goes on in that courtroom."

Dershowitz was responding to an NBC News breaking report from the Manhattan courtroom Monday, where former President Donald Trump is facing charges related to campaign finance crimes.

"Dershowitz could be heard saying that he was not attending the trial for political reasons," before security asked him to return to his seat, which NBC noted was in the rows reserved for Trump.

"You should see the emails I'm getting, the hate mail for even appearing at the trial," Dershowitz told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Detailing more of what he witnessed in court Monday, Dershowitz criticized what he believes to be "lies" coming from ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the judge "abdicating his responsibility."

"Cohen passed right by me. He brushed his leg next to mine, I was so close to him. Again, I've rarely seen so many lies. He swears under oath that he would not have accepted a pardon. He wouldn't have accepted a pardon. He had already told Costello he would do anything to avoid going to prison. Lie, cheat, steal, do anything. But he wouldn't have accepted a pardon from Donald Trump. That was such a clear lie," Dershowitz analyzed.

"[The judge] should grant an acquittal. There is no evidence, zero evidence, that Trump knew about the way in which the money was booked, whether it was a legal expense or reimbursement for an expense," he continued. "No evidence that Trump had any knowledge of that."

Implying Trump is unlikely to be convicted, the Harvard Law leader emphasized: "There's nothing to the case. It's the weakest case I've seen in 60 years of teaching, practicing and writing about criminal law."