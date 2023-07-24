LARRY KUDLOW: This is why Donald Trump is ahead in the polls

Despite being the target of the DOJ's January 6 probe run by Jack Smith, which could mark Donald Trump's third indictment by Joe Biden's henchmen, a new survey of Iowa Republicans by FOX Business – the first in the nation primary contest which is less than six months away – shows that Mr. Trump has a commanding 30-point lead. Governor DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott are distant second-tier contestants.

The FOX Business poll reports that economic issues are the top concerns of Iowa Republicans, with 41%. Immigration follows at 15%, social issues also 15%, foreign policy at 12%.

Noteworthy: the Fox Business poll taken in South Carolina, also between July 15 and 19, shows 51% for economic issues, followed by 12% each for foreign policy, immigration and social concerns.

For months and months, I have argued that continued inflation, especially for key household needs, along with falling real wages, will make pocketbook and kitchen table issues central to the outcome of the 2024 presidential race.

In other words: it's the economy, stupid and I also believe a key reason for former President Trump's commanding lead is his continued emphasis on an economic and prosperity agenda.

Time and again, including the CNN town hall debate and his brilliant Bedminster speech, Mr. Trump has stayed on message touting the economic successes of his first term and promising more of the same in a second. Just recently, Mr. Trump posted a self-definition of Trumpism.

"'TRUMPISM,’ or as some people call it, 'AMERICA FIRST', is very very simple: Low Taxes and Regulations, the most powerful Military, Tariffs & Taxes on other countries who have taken advantage of the United States and which will make the USA rich and debt free again in very quick order and if countries want to 'take' from the U.S., they must pay for the privilege of taking!, protection of our under siege 2nd Amendment, GREAT Healthcare, Low Energy Prices through Energy Independence and even dominance, PARENTAL POWER on School Boards, ‘LIFE,’ STRONG Borders, and so much more!"

I think most of the other GOP candidates agree with Mr. Trump on most of these issues. They are conservative and they are smart. They are good folks. The GOP has a deep bench, but of course Mr. Trump has the experience and the track record from his first term and, also, he has crafted this kind of strong message, with particular emphasis on the economic growth agenda, in ways that none of the other candidates have been able to pull together.

Then, of course, the issue of Joe Biden's legal attacks, the weaponization of the Justice Department, the politicization of the FBI and growing proof of a double-standard aimed squarely at Trump. The higher Trump's polls, the longer Joe Biden wants to throw him in jail for in order to stop the former President from running against the incumbent.

Not only is this outrageous Biden strategy failing, but, thanks to the Republican House, more and more evidence is mounting that it is Mr. Biden who is in deep legal trouble. In particular: new evidence corroborating allegations of pay-for-play influence peddling and bribery, along with money laundering and wire fraud. Indeed, new evidence that it was Joe Biden who coerced the Burisma business executives into a $5 million bribe for both him and his son Hunter.