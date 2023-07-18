LARRY KUDLOW: Does Biden want Donald Trump in jail so he doesn't have to run against him?

It seems like every time former President Donald Trump extends his polling lead -- for both the Republican nomination and the general election over Joe Biden -- Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, and the Justice Department come up with a new indictment. I'm sure this is just a coincidence.

As you know, folks, former President Trump announced today that he is now a target of the January 6 grand jury investigation, which almost always means an arrest and indictment.

It could happen in four days, according to Mr. Trump: "So now, Joe Biden's Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United Sates Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before, or even close."

Does anybody think President Joe Biden wants Donald Trump in jail so he doesn't have to run against him? Just asking. The Alvin Bragg state charges could come to 170 years in jail. Some estimates for the Mar-a-Lago documents charges go up to 400 years in jail. With any luck at all, the new charges could add another 200 years.

So, that's 570 years plus 200. That equals 770 years in jail for Trump. That ought to do it, President Biden, don’t you think? After all, Mr. Trump is a very healthy and energetic 77 years old, but 570 years seems a bit of a reach even for Mr. Trump. Even I'm not going to be around that long. Biden ought to feel safe, you would think.

Of course, the fact that Mr. Biden faces allegations of money laundering, influence peddling, and bribery by a foreign national -- along with additional allegations that he conspired to illegally hide classified documents -- is of no consequence whatsoever in today's conversation, but, just to be sure, President Biden's going for more, based on some kind of insurrection charge regarding January 6.

I just wonder if there's anybody out there who doesn't think this legal assault on Mr. Trump is politically based. Is there anybody that doesn't think Mr. Biden is weaponizing his Justice Department? FBI? U.S. attorneys and whoever else he has at his executive disposal?

I'm a non-lawyer, so you'll have to cut me a little bit of slack as I think through these thoughts. I do want to remind folks what Mr. Trump did say on January 6.

Don't fret, it's just one sentence, but it sure doesn't sound like incitement or insurrection to me. Please take a listen: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

"Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Sounds more like peaceful free speech than insurrection, but, again, I'm not a lawyer. Just saying.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the July 18, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."



