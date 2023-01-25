Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Facebook

Meta announces Trump to be reinstated on Facebook, Instagram platforms

Former President Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

close
Following Elon Musk's release of the 'Twitter Files,' Truth Social CEO and former congressman Devin Nunes says the evidence reveals an 'intelligence bonanza' and 'major problem' that should be investigated. video

Devin Nunes: 'God only knows' what's going on at Facebook, Instagram amid 'Twitter Files'

Following Elon Musk's release of the 'Twitter Files,' Truth Social CEO and former congressman Devin Nunes says the evidence reveals an 'intelligence bonanza' and 'major problem' that should be investigated.

Meta will be ending former President Trump's suspension across its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, "in the coming weeks," according to a blog post from the company.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said that Trump's suspension on both Facebook and Instagram will be lifted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TRUMP

Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP / AP Newsroom)

"To assess whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has sufficiently receded, we have evaluated the current environment according to our Crisis Policy Protocol, which included looking at the conduct of the US 2022 midterm elections, and expert assessments on the current security environment. Our determination is that the risk has sufficiently receded, and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out. As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses," Clegg wrote.