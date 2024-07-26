LARRY KUDLOW: Biden and Harris don't seem to talk about US hostages

I want to know why no one besides Bibi is talking about "we win, they lose" total de-Hamasification and that's the subject of the riff.

While thousands of useful idiots and antisemites were protesting, Prime Minister Netanyahu met privately with President Biden, Vice President Harris and then former President Trump. So, that's a lot of meetings. Perhaps it represents three separate governments for all we know, but I am concerned that even after his stirring, inspiring, forceful speech before Congress, the prime minister seemingly has not made any real progress toward convincing the leaders of all three potential governments that they must support Israel's effort to destroy Hamas. In other words, finish the job. Take a listen to this:

NETANYAHU: "For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win. They lose."

LARRY KUDLOW: ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU MADE A BIPARTISAN APPEAL TO CONGRESS

There you go, and I think he is totally 100% right, but if you read the readouts from the three meetings, you don't find any reference to that kind of Netanyahu rallying cry.

At least Mr. Trump talked about stopping Iran, but in the past, he has seemingly favored a total victory by Israel in a short period of time. Perhaps he said that privately to Netanyahu, but it was not in the readout nor the presser that followed their meeting.

What he did say, referring to his successful pro-Israeli accomplishments like moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and, of course, the path-breaking Abraham Accords – what he said was that he couldn't understand how any Jewish people could vote Democratic. Well, perhaps so, but with San Francisco socialism running wild, I personally don't know how anybody can vote Democratic, just as an aside.

The Kamala Harris people put out a statement and seemed much more concerned about Hamas and their Palestinian co-conspirators, garbling some gibberish about not seeing the war in Gaza through a "binary lens." What does that mean? Talking about the complexity of the situation, sounds like she's leaning away from Israel, which is what a good San Francisco radical progressive would be expected to do, but not so long ago, there was a lot of talk about de-Hamasification, comparing it to de-Nazification during and after the Second World War.

That's the "we win, they lose" scenario, but I don’t hear that anymore. There’s a lot of talk about a cease-fire and hostage release, but details are scarce and that whole story seems vague. Of course, Hamas still has not told anyone who and how many hostages are still alive.

There are American hostages that may still be alive, but neither Biden nor Kamala ever seem to talk much about them. Biden's whole goofy floating pier plan to deliver humanitarian aid completely fell apart in a couple of weeks, but the liberal media doesn't want to talk about that anymore.

It's hard to tell whether Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is a very brave man, is nonetheless boxed in by a combination of unruly domestic Israeli politics, as well as a lack of support from the Biden-Kamala administrations . So, my last thought is: when can sensible people who know the difference between good and evil get back to "we win, they lose?" That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the July 26, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."