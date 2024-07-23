Major Biden donor shares concerns over Kamala Harris run, slams Democrats for 'squandering' big opportunity

Many lawmakers and donors have come out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris following President Biden's exit from the 2024 race.

However, one Biden megadonor is not "enthusiastic" about the president's endorsement and is cutting his fundraising efforts.

"You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither," attorney John Morgan wrote on X Sunday. "It's others turn now. The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It's all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck."

Morgan further explained why he won't support the Harris campaign on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday.

"To go out and have a fundraiser raise 3, 4 or $5 million. It sounds easy, but it's not easy," he stressed. "It's very difficult to do that. You have to have motivation. You have to really believe, or you have to really want something. There has to be a driving force inside of you."

On Sunday, Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential election despite affirming his intentions to stay in the race following his concerning debate performance.

The 46th president endorsed Harris, who quickly garnered support from top Democratic voices, including the Clintons and actor George Clooney.

The "Morgan and Morgan" attorney argued, however, that Democrats are "squandering" an "unbelievable" opportunity.

"Every year people gather to play fantasy basketball or fantasy football or whatever, and you get to pick the best players on the team," he told host Neil Cavuto. "The Democratic Party has that type of opportunity, but they seem to be squandering it by taking a lesser pick."

According to the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday, former President Trump has the support of 49% of voters compared to 47% who prefer Harris.

In five post-debate national polls, the vice president ties Trump with support from 47% of registered voters.

Another March poll from USA TODAY and Suffolk University found that approximately 52% of registered voters disapprove of Harris' performance as vice president. This compares to only 36% of respondents that believe she is handling the office well. Significantly, 10% of respondents remain undecided about their feelings towards her performance.

Morgan explained his primary reason for pulling back fundraising for Harris is that she is not the best the party has to offer Americans.

"Harris brings a lot of great things to the table. Women, she'd be the best speaker on abortion, her heritage... Very good things. But is she the best messenger or is she the best person? [Are] her ways the best ways to go forward? And for me, I don't think so."

"The president has backed out, and we have the opportunity to get the best candidate who has the best chance of winning. It's an unbelievable opportunity… I think the deal is done. I don't think there's anything more that can be done," he concluded.

Democrats will formally select their 2024 pick at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

