Varney: Kamala Harris supporters organized the anti-Israel riot

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney condemned pro-Hamas agitators for burning the American flag and desecrating moments in Washington D.C. in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's congressional address.

STUART VARNEY: Our flag was burned in the street last night, right outside Union Station in Washington D.C.

Monuments were defaced. The police attacked.

The excuse for this outrage was the appearance of Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu before Congress.

That's all it takes for Iran, and their client Hamas, to set off a riot in the heart of our nation's capital.

The White House called these protests disgraceful, but do not expect serious consequences for the people who did this.

They have political backing. Namely, the group of Hamas supporters inside the Democratic Party.

Three dozen congressional Democrats boycotted Netanyahu's speech. They wouldn't attend. It was a deliberate insult.

Kamala Harris wasn't there. She was making a speech to a sorority.

The people who organized the anti-Israel event outside included unions and far-left groups. These are Harris supporters.

This is ugly politics. The new leader of the Democrats' push for the White House doesn't want to discuss Mideast policy.

She doesn't want to debate. She hasn't said a word about the flag burning or the anti-American chants.

The world looks on as terrorist supporters riot.

A weakened president starts a long goodbye, and the Democratic candidate for the presidency pretends to defend democracy.

It leaves a bad taste in your mouth when terrorist supporters burn our flag.

If the same people do it again at the Democratic convention in Chicago, Kamala Harris should be the first to condemn it.

