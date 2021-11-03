Kudlow: The new America and Republican party

Make no mistake folks. Yesterday was a sea change election.

A tectonic shift in the political landscape. A thunderclap warning to the progressive, far-left wokeism now prevalent in Washington, D.C.

And for the GOP, a clear path to a successful political future opened up last night with a big tent coalition of Trumpers, supply-siders, free-enterprisers, suburbans, and minorities.

For Joe Biden, a crushing defeat, essentially a rejection of his so-called transformational agenda and his overall executive competence.

Biden waltzed through Virginia several times – so did Kamala Harris, so did various Biden luminaries, so did Barack Obama – all to no avail. Virginia voters turned their back on them. Complete rejection. Governor-elect Youngkin.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, a great American story of a female, Jamaican immigrant, up from the ranks in the Marine Corps, in business with her Marine husband. A.G. Miyares, the first Latino attorney general in Virginia history.

And the Republicans even won back the Virginia House of Delegates. This is a political ticket made in heaven, an extraordinary coalition. Of course, mainstream media won't see it that way.

But it is a complete and utter rejection of all the woke racial criticisms that the left constantly levels at Republicans despite the absence of any facts. This state-sweep in the ol' Confederacy is a total rejection of wokeism and critical race theory.

The left wants to talk race. So let's talk race. Take a look at this triumphant, Virginia political coalition. I call it the "new America." call it "the new Republican Party." I call it the political future.

And across the country, in New Jersey, for example, a single issue dominated the governor's race: a tax revolt. And an unknown, unfunded – election night analysts could barely find him on the screen – nearly defeated a rich, abundantly funded left-wing, Democratic, Goldman Sachs governor who scoffed at the tax issue and other criticisms of his administration [and] nearly lost. And the race still ain't decided.

Not to mention, a freelance truck driver spent $153 to unseat a powerful entrenched, incumbent, labor union leader known for forcing higher and higher taxes – the president of the New Jersey State Senate got whooped by 2,000 votes. That's right, this truck driver revolution cost $153 to beat the political establishment.

Meanwhile, "abolish the police" lost in Minneapolis.

The Soviet Union in Seattle elected a female Republican District Attorney.

The Socialist City Council in New York City doubled its Republican membership.

And the new city mayor, Eric Adams, who ran in support of the police, in favor of education choice, against high taxes, who was once a registered Republican, won going away. Adams by the way campaigned hard against the Socialist wing of the Democratic Party. How 'bout them apples?

Back to Virginia, the number one issue in the Fox News Voter Analysis showed the economy was the number one issue: 35%.

And let's not forget Glenn Youngkin ran on a platform to cut gasoline and grocery taxes. He unflinchingly backed parents in schools. And fought off false flag, racist attacks from the Democrats and their allies.

Now, I have no idea if the Democratic leadership in Washington – Biden, Schumer, Pelosi, the left-wing progressives, the big government socialists – will learn from yesterday's election results. But here's what I think I do know: As long as the Dems go woke, they will lose. Big time. In next year's midterms. Big time. And that surely opens the door to a GOP president in 2024.

Make no mistake about this. Yesterday's voter results were a complete repudiation of the ideological transformation of the Democratic Party in favor of big government, socialism, cancel culture, cancel history, racial divide, high tax, income redistribution, and inflationary government spending. That entire agenda was on the ballot yesterday and was soundly trounced.

So now we'll face the goings-on in Capitol Hill to see if any lessons were learned. And once again, I renew my mantra: Save America. Kill the bill.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the November 3, 2021 edition of "Kudlow."