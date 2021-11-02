'Socialism isn’t progressive. It’s backwards': Nikki Haley

EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued a scathing rebuke Wednesday of the Democratic Party's embrace of socialism, warning that the policies being pushed by Congress and the Biden administration are taking America backwards under the guise of progressive labeling.

The Republican former governor of South Carolina said more conservatives need to stand up against socialism's rise, too.

NIKKI HALEY SLAMS VP HARRIS' UNION PUSH: ‘NOTHING MORE THAN A POWER GRAB’

Haley made her arguments while delivering the Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture at conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation on Capitol Hill, where she told the audience, "Just steps from here, the most liberal president and Congress in history are fighting hard to end" economic freedom.

"Last year, I said 2020 was the year socialism went mainstream," she said. "2021 is the year socialism took control."

The ambassador said that "the left is tearing down the American people. Yet too many on the right are rolling over, when we should be fighting back."

NIKKI HALEY HITS BACK AT CNN ANCHOR: LIBERAL MEDIA ‘CAN’T STAND IT' WHEN BLACK, BROWN PEOPLE PRAISE AMERICA

"Capitalism is on the outs for many conservatives who should know better," she continued. "They look at a rapidly changing world and assume our principles don’t work anymore. They see the rise of socialism and want to meet it halfway. They’re wrong. The right must recapture its passion for economic freedom."

Haley said that's "the only way to stop the socialist wave crashing over our country."

"We can add up socialism’s cost in dollars and cents, but we will never know its human cost," she warned. "Socialism isn’t progressive. It’s backwards. And it has no place in America — not now, not ever."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Heritage, the Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture "honors the principles, ideals, vision, and legacy of Lady Thatcher," the former conservative prime minister of the United Kingdom, who famously fought — and won — against socialism in her own country.

Previous lecturers include Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and the late Charles Krauthammer.