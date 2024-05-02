Kevin O'Leary warns student protesters are 'trashing' job chances by fighting police, vandalizing school

"Shark Tank" host and business leader Kevin O'Leary explained that student protesters should be concerned about their job prospects in an interview, Wednesday.

"If you‘re burning down something, or taking a flag down, or fighting with police — I‘m sorry, you‘re trashing your personal brand," O'Leary said of students caught on camera protesting.

O'Leary explained that like most corporations, he hires a firm to check into the background of potential hires.

"Unfortunately," he continued, students who were "fighting with the police" or engaging in other activity will have their resumes thrown out when it comes time for them to get a job.

"I‘ll put that resume on the left into the garbage because I know I can find someone else just as good as you, of which there are tens of thousands of candidates that didn‘t participate in this," he said.

"You are trashing your future. And look, I‘m not against you protesting, but you must understand in today‘s economy with AI technology, you just killed your career," O'Leary said. "I feel sad for them. I really do."

Whether students are aware or not, O'Leary said, high-resolution surveillance cameras that can shoot in "low light conditions" make it relatively easy for companies to scour the internet to find video or images of job candidates.

Companies call it a "deep dark search," O'Leary said.

Unlike in previous generations of student protests over the Vietnam War, the investor said, the footage of students is no longer "grainy" and low quality.

"So if you‘re out there right now, even in the dark with no sunglasses on, even though you‘ve got a mask on, I‘ll see your eyes at 4K resolution," he said. "I know who you are."

O'Leary is one of a number of business experts who are warning that student protests could hurt young people in their job search.

The growing number of anti-Israel protests on college campuses could jeopardize a student's prospect of securing a job, especially on Wall Street, experts tell FOX Business.

"We have seen offers revoked from candidates who have been publicly recognized, especially through social media, for controversial behavior and engaging in hate speech," Emily Levine, executive vice president at Career Group Companies, told FOX Business.

Levine also said officials have seen companies terminating employees for participating in non-peaceful protests.

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.