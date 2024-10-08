Dave Portnoy pours cold water on VP Harris' tax plan to fund economic proposals: 'No sauce behind it'

Vice President Kamala Harris' push to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans has "no sauce behind it," Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy told FOX Business on Tuesday.

"It doesn't explain how we're at such an inflation deficit. All they say [is], ‘Tax the rich, tax the rich, tax the billionaires.’ It's an easy thing to say, but there's no real sauce behind it," he said while appearing on "Varney & Co."

CBS News' Bill Whitaker pressed Harris on her economic plans recently on "60 Minutes," digging for answers about how she intends to pay for her big spending plans if elected president.

KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN FRUSTRATED BY RECENT BIDEN MEDIA APPEARANCES, SAYS CNN REPORTER

"One of the things [is] I'm going to make sure that the richest among us who can afford it pay their fair share in taxes. It is not right that teachers and nurses and firefighters are paying a higher tax rate than billionaires and the biggest corporations, and I plan on making that fair," she said.

But what that "fair" tax percentage might look like remains unclear.

Portnoy didn't buy the response, and replied with a post on X.

"Am i getting screwed on taxes? I pay 50% of everything I make to the Gov. Is Kamala saying teachers, nurses and firefighters pay more than 50%? I've asked my accountants for this super wealthy tax break and they cant seem to find it," he wrote.

Portnoy also told Varney that his tax percentage increased significantly as his income rose.

"I pay a ton in tax. I'm happy to pay taxes," he said.

HARRIS SAYS WEALTHY AMERICANS, CORPORATIONS WILL PAY HIGHER TAXES TO FUND ECONOMIC PLAN

"I understand, we live in a society [where] you need military, you need roads, you need schools, but they mismanage what they spend. That's why, when we do charity, I don't trust the government. I don't trust them at all, so why would you want to pay all these taxes to somebody who you just fundamentally don't trust how they're going to spend the money to begin with?"

Portnoy also said, after going from a low income to making much more money, the higher tax rate in New York compelled him to move to Florida.

"I looked at my finances, and I said at the end of five years, I'm going to have a multi-million dollar house and a place to live, or I could be in New York with the same amount of money and no house, and that's why everyone moved to Florida."

Parts of Vice President Harris' big spending plans include giving $25,000 housing subsidies for first-generation home buyers, implementing $100 billion in tax credits for the manufacturing sector and increasing small business tax credits by tenfold.

Harris has also proposed expanding child tax credits, among other ideas.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News' Brian Flood and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.