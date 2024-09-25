Kamala Harris’ economic plan: 5 times the VP dodged questions on America’s economy

Vice President Kamala Harris has been heavily scrutinized for repeatedly dodging questions about her economic agenda.

Once Harris officially entered the 2024 presidential race, Americans had no choice but to call back to her 2020 agenda, realizing that the Democratic nominee has either not disclosed or flip-flopped on more than a few economic policies in the time since.

Here are some of Vice President Harris' foggiest answers to the nation's weakening economy.

1. "I was raised a middle-class kid"

One question Americans have been asking themselves is, am I better off economically now than I was four years ago?

The Vice President was asked this question during her recent debate with Donald Trump, and led off by giving her personal backstory of growing up as a "middle-class kid" – a sentiment that has repeatedly rung hollow with many voters.

"I was raised as a middle class kid," the vice president began during the presidential debate. "I am actually the only person on this stage who has a plan that is about lifting up the middle class and working people of America. I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people. And that is why I imagine and actually have a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy."

2. "I grew up in a community of hardworking people"

During Harris' first solo interview, Harris was asked by Action News' Brian Taff to name "one or two specific" things she had in mind to lower prices for everyday Americans. The Vice President pulled the doll string and began detailing her "specific" economic plan by, once again, explaining how she "grew up with middle-class kids."

"I grew up with middle-class kids. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager. I grew up in a community of hardworking people, you know, construction workers and nurses and teachers," Harris explained during her exclusive interview.

"I try to explain to some people who may not have had the same experience, you know, but a lot of people will relate to this. You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who are very proud of their lawn, you know, and I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity."

Harris continues to tout her past of living alongside "hardworking" middle-class Americans, bringing to question how she perceives upper class voters, and the role that could potentially play throughout her economic agenda.

3. The rich must "pay their fair share"

One issue that is at the top of voters' ballot boxes is inflation. To fight inflation, Harris said she intends to ask Congress to pass a federal ban on price gouging for food and groceries. She would also expand the child tax credit to $6,000, giving first-time homebuyers $25,000 in down payment assistance and offer generous assistance to people starting a small business.

During her recent interview on "60 Minutes," Monday, Harris attempted to explain how her administration would hypothetically pay for this policy after being pressed by interviewer Bill Whitaker.

"Okay, so the other economists that have reviewed my plan versus my opponent and determined that my economic plan would strengthen America's economy, his [Trump's] would weaken it," Harris answered. "But my plan, Bill, if you don't mind, my plan is about saying that when you invest in small businesses, you invest in the middle class, and you strengthen America's economy. Small businesses are part of the backbone of America's economy."

Whitaker pressed the Vice President on this again, saying, "Pardon me, madam vice president. The question was, how are you going to pay for it?"

The Democratic candidate's answer was that the rich must "pay their fair share in taxes."

4. "My approach is about new ideas"

Americans are struggling to see how Harris is different from President Biden, who has left many voters less than satisfied as the end of his term nears. Harris was prompted by this question during her recent solo interview, saying that she offers a "new generation of leadership."

"I'm obviously not Joe Biden. And, you know, I offer a new generation of leadership. And so, for example, thinking about developing and creating an opportunity economy where it's about investing in areas that really need a lot of work."

Harris continued, detailing her child tax credit proposal which plans to give $6,000 to young families for the first year of the child's life. Under the current administration, young families are granted $3,000 in child tax credits.

"My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much on what we need to do over the next 10, 20 years to catch up to the 21st century around again capacity, but also challenges," she explained.

5. "There are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard"

Oprah Winfrey recently held a virtual election rally called "Unite for America" with Kamala Harris, giving voters the opportunity to speak directly with the Vice President about her political agenda.

When asked about her plan to lower the cost of living, Harris began by saying, "yours is a story I hear around the country as I travel."

"In terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American dream is, for this generation and so many recently, far more elusive than it's been," she continued.

