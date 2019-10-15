Justin Bieber cements Instagram's rep as real estate agent

It was his homemade YouTube videos that put Justin Bieber on the fast track to stardom a decade ago.

Continue Reading Below

So turning to social media, this time Facebook's Instagram, to sell his home has an undeniable logic. While he's not the first to person to realize the photo-sharing platform's potential in the real estate market, his international celebrity and the fact that he's already drawn a couple of offers, will no doubt prompt even more home-sellers to try it out.

The tool is a "a total game changer," real estate agent Megan Brenn-White told FOX Business. She estimated that 95 percent of her business comes from Instagram.

“As social media grows in importance," she said, "some real estate agents find ways to become actual influencers in their marketplace, developing digital relationships with thousands of people at once and becoming part of their daily lives."

All it takes to get started is a smart phone. A few lines of text -- especially from an Instagram user with 120 million followers -- don't hurt, either.

“I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it," Bieber said in one of numerous posts of the inside of his house. “I’ll sell it with all the furniture," he added with a follow-up pic. "MAKE AN OFFER.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The images of the 25-year-old musician's 6,132-square-foot property -- which boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms -- not only thrilled his fans, it drew an offer from a billionaire, according to a report from TMZ.

According to the outlet, the prospective buyer “from a very famous family” is one of at least five intrigued with the home, which features amenities such as a home theater, wine cellar, massive kitchen and sunken family room.

Instagram has proven so useful in real estate, an inherently visual business, partly because it's an inherently visual medium. And homes featured on the platform have seen an uptick in value because of the way they are curated there, Brenn-White said.

“It’s so much easier to reach beyond your normal circle of friends and acquaintances” all while creating a more informal conversation about the sale of a home, said Brenn-White.

"When I post one of our listings on Instagram, some percentage of my 13,000 followers will see what I post, but I can also run ads that increase the reach dramatically," she said. "And I have fun with it, adding stories that disappear after 24 hours with cute pics from an open house or behind-the-scenes photo shoots."

In additon, Brenn-White mentioned that anyone who sees something on her feed can immediately tag a friend and share it, extending its reach.

The drawback, however, is that the technique only works if the home is “Instagrammable” which is another way of saying it's photogenic, Brenn-White added. Time to break out the mop and vacuum cleaner. Or call that home-staging service.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS