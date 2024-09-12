Jake Paul says he'll put Tyson 'to sleep' in November fight: 'I'm the new king of the block'

Boxer Jake Paul is not mincing words when it comes to his upcoming fight against legend Mike Tyson in November.

"I know Mike Tyson is going to be the toughest opponent I've had yet," Jake Paul said on "The Claman Countdown" Thursday. "A lot of these people have these reputations. But I'm the new king of the block."

The sanctioned fight, Tyson’s first in nearly two decades, will instead take place on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul remains confident he will defeat the boxing powerhouse in the highly-anticipated face-off.

"I'm just confident in my ability. I've been training. I've been active," he said. "He's an animal. The baddest man on the planet. But that's what they say about all my opponents."

"You're going to watch me knock out one of the greatest to ever do it, whether you like it or not. He wants to fight me, and so it's an honor for me to be in there with a legend. But I have to do what I do best, and that's put people to sleep."

Paul was also joined by Betr co-founder Joey Levy on The Claman Countdown" Thursday to discuss how their sports gaming app aims to "simplify" the betting experience for a wide range of enthusiasts.

Paul says the growing platform, Betr, which he founded with Levy in 2022, is "a more fun, dynamic and easier way" for consumers to join the sports gaming "ecosystem."

"We're going to simplify this experience and make it easy for people to understand and easier user interface," Paul said.

"We're really focused on this simple and more intuitive product experience that's built for not just existing sports bettors... but the casual fan base that has never bet on sports before that just can pick up the product and intuitively interact with it," Levy explained.

Betr offers Fantasy and Sportsbook options for users ranging in experience levels. Betr Picks, the fantasy portion of the platform, promises 100x cash payouts, injury and pick protection as well as pre-built lineups.

For Betr Sportsbook, users will find a wide range of market offerings and immersive bet tracking for all types of fans that boasts "simplicity and excitement."

According to Betr, the app currently has around seven million subscribers with a 10% engagement rate. It is also the number one sports gaming brand on TikTok and has garnered around three billion impressions since the app's launch in August 2022.

Competing with other big names like FanDuel and Draft Kings, the Betr co-founders said their platform is performing "really well."

According to Bank of America data, FanDuel accounts for 42% of money placed on bets in the United States, while DraftKings comprises 34%. Despite the FanDuel, DraftKings "duopoly," Levy was optimistic there is a total addressable market (TAM) Betr can capitalize on.

"They have a combined 7 million users or so, yet they're in front of over 100 million gambling-aged sports fans and will be in front of nearly double that at maturity," he said. "So we think there's a really significant incremental TAM opportunity by addressing the market, albeit some of these users may be somewhat lower value users. But nevertheless, there's a lot more of them. And they're really doing this mostly for entertainment value."

When asked whether fans can use the platform to bet on the November showdown, Paul said bets cannot be made "through our platform just because of the laws around all of that."

"But man, I'm going to knock out Mike Tyson. So if people want to bet, that's the safest bet that you should go for."