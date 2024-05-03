Dave & Buster's to allow customers to bet on arcade games

Dave & Busters is upping the stakes on its arcade games.

The company is set to allow customers who are at least 18 years old to bet on arcade games in its app.

Using Lucra Sports' real-money gamification software, Dave & Buster’s loyalty members will be able "to digitally compete with each other, earn rewards, and unlock exclusive perks while competing with friends at Dave & Buster’s," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Simon Murray, Dave & Buster's senior vice president of entertainment and attractions, said the partnership with Lucra "gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences."

A representative for Lucra told NBC that there would be a limit placed on the bets, but didn't disclose what that would be.

FOX Business reached out to Lucra for comment.

This comes as legal sports betting hits record revenue for a third year in a row.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), U.S. commercial gaming revenue reached an annual record of $66.5 billion in 2023. This surpassed the previous record of $60.5 billion in 2022.

AGA CEO Bill Miller said in a statement in February that "American adults’ demand for gaming is at an all-time high," whether in person at casinos or online.

In the first two months of the new year, commercial gaming revenue already totaled $11.46 billion, which is about 6.8% ahead of last year’s record pace.