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Iran’s ‘terrible mistake’ exposed by ex-Israeli consul general as regime revealed as major threat

Amb Ido Aharoni said Iran's vulnerabilities are being exposed for first time since 1979

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Former Consul General of Israel in New York Ambassador Ido Aharoni joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down Iran-Israel tensions, defend U.S.-Israeli strikes and warn Tehran’s regime is weakening. video

Iran launches retaliatory strikes on Israel after top commander killed

Former Consul General of Israel in New York Ambassador Ido Aharoni joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down Iran-Israel tensions, defend U.S.-Israeli strikes and warn Tehran’s regime is weakening.

Iran's latest military escalation is backfiring on the global stage as new strikes and widening regional fallout expose what a former Israeli consul general in New York called a critical miscalculation by Tehran.

Ambassador Ido Aharoni, who served as consul general of Israel in New York, joined FOX Business' "Mornings With Maria" on Wednesday to discuss the broader implications of Iran's recent actions and the shifting dynamics across the Middle East.

Iran flag in rubble and debris

An Iranian flag lies amid rubble and debris in Tehran. (Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

"Iran made a terrible mistake attacking Cyprus, thus bringing in the European Union," Aharoni told host Maria Bartiromo.

He said Iran's decision to expand its targets is drawing in new international pressure and raising concerns far beyond the region.

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"Iran is presenting a threat to the entire world," Aharoni said.

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Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss US-Israel strikes on Iran, a top counterterror official’s resignation and rising security concerns amid the DHS shutdown and FISA debate. video

US, Israel divide targets in major Iran offensive

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss US-Israel strikes on Iran, a top counterterror official’s resignation and rising security concerns amid the DHS shutdown and FISA debate.

The former consul general argued the U.S. and Israel's ongoing military campaign is reshaping deterrence and exposing the regime's vulnerabilities.

"For the first time since 1979, Iran is being punished for its motivation, for its ideology, not just for their actions... This sends a very powerful message throughout the region," Aharoni said.

"This is how you restore deterrence... This is exactly what is being done."

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He said Iran's long-term position is weakening as a result of Operation Epic Fury. 

"They're not going to be the same regional power that they were before or after this. It will take them decades to rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed," Aharoni explained.

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Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., joins Maria Bartiromo to discuss recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, including the killing of Iran's intelligence minister. video

Sen. Cassidy backs $50B defense package as Iran conflict escalates

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., joins Maria Bartiromo to discuss recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, including the killing of Iran's intelligence minister.

Aharoni underscored that Iran's actions are impacting its own population as instability grows.

"The Iranians are the number one victims of their own regime," Aharoni said.

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