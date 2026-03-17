Prince Reza Pahlavi has ‘majority support’ among Iranians as pressure builds on regime, chief of staff says

As pressure builds on Iran's ruling regime, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi remains in contact with figures inside the country who could help ensure a "stable transition," according to his chief of staff.

"He's in touch with forces within the country, including within the state bureaucracy, who, at the right moment, are ready to pull away from this regime and to ensure a stable transition," Cameron Khansarinia said.

EXPERT SAYS IRAN DRONE ATTACK ON CALIFORNIA COAST WOULD BE 'VERY EASY' TO STOP

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's chief of staff, Cameron Khansarinia, joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the latest developments inside Iran and the growing movement among Iranians who oppose the current leadership.

Khansarinia said the recent elimination of a key Iranian security figure, Ali Larijani, marked a significant moment for the country, arguing that the official had played a major role in maintaining the regime's grip on power and overseeing violent crackdowns against protesters.

"Larijani played a critical role in holding up this criminal regime," Khansarinia said.

He added that the official had been closely tied to the suppression of demonstrations following calls by Pahlavi for Iranians to take to the streets.

"According to President Trump, more than 32,000 innocent and peaceful protesters were slaughtered," Khansarinia said.

CRUISE LINES FACE FUEL COST SURGE AS OIL PRICES JUMP ON IRAN TENSIONS

Khansarinia said many Iranians are preparing for the right moment to mobilize again, noting that supporters are waiting for a signal from Pahlavi before launching another nationwide wave of protests.

"The prince has told them that he will issue the final call to take to the street, to take down this regime when the time is right," he said.

Khansarinia also pointed to what he described as widespread public support for the exiled crown prince as the country looks toward a potential post-regime future.

"The crown prince absolutely has the majority support of the Iranian people," Khansarinia said, "That's been proven time and time again on the streets, when at his call millions of Iranians took to the streets… chanting his name… calling for his leadership of the transition to the ballot box, to his true secular democratic system, which has always been his mission in life."

IRAN REGIME 'ABOUT TO COLLAPSE,' PRINCE REZA PAHLAVI SAYS AS ECONOMIC CRISIS DEEPENS

He added that Pahlavi has been working to prepare for a stable transition should the regime collapse.

"The prince is really the one person who can unite Iranian society from the armed forces... and ensure stability going forward," Khansarinia said.