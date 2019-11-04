‘Terminator’ dominates at box office, doubles gross revenue of ‘Joker’
Hollywood has a new top money maker.
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” the latest action-packed installment of the popular “Terminator” series, landed the top spot of movie performers during the weekend of Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.
It debuted Nov. 1.
The film, set in Mexico City, follows a newly modified, liquid Terminator, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
It grossed a whopping $29 million in revenue, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo, doubling that of the latest “Joker” movie, which generated only $14 million. “Joker," which debuted Oct. 4, however, has grossed a total of $300 million.
Here are the next top-five performers:
Joker
Weekend gross revenue: $13.9 million
Total gross revenue: $299 million
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Weekend gross revenue: $12.1 million
Total gross revenue: $84.3 million
Harriet
Weekend gross revenue: $12 million
Total gross revenue: $12 million
The Addams Family
Weekend gross revenue: $8.4 million
Total gross revenue: $85.2 million
Zombieland: Double Tap
Weekend gross revenue: $7.3 million
Total gross revenue: $59.3 million