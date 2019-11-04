Expand / Collapse search
‘Terminator’ dominates at box office, doubles gross revenue of ‘Joker’

Hollywood has a new top money maker.

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” the latest action-packed installment of the popular “Terminator” series, landed the top spot of movie performers during the weekend of Nov. 1 to Nov. 3. 

It debuted Nov. 1.

The film, set in Mexico City, follows a newly modified, liquid Terminator, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It grossed a whopping $29 million in revenue, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo, doubling that of the latest “Joker” movie, which generated only $14 million. “Joker," which debuted Oct. 4, however, has grossed a total of $300 million.

Here are the next top-five performers:

Joker  

Weekend gross revenue: $13.9 million

Total gross revenue: $299 million

The Warner Bro's picture garnered one of the highest October box office opening weekends.

 

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Weekend gross revenue: $12.1 million

Total gross revenue: $84.3 million

Harriet

Weekend gross revenue: $12 million

Total gross revenue: $12 million

The Addams Family

Weekend gross revenue: $8.4 million

Total gross revenue: $85.2 million

Zombieland: Double Tap      

Weekend gross revenue: $7.3 million

Total gross revenue: $59.3 million

