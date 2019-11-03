Expand / Collapse search
'Joker' on track to earn $1B as 'Terminator' debut disappoints

'Terminator' pulled in only $29 million from over 4,000 North American locations.

By FOXBusiness
The Warner Bro's picture garnered one of the highest October box office opening weekends.video

Joker box office weekend initial numbers

The Warner Bro's picture garnered one of the highest October box office opening weekends.

R-rated "Joker" is on track to earn $1 billion worldwide after holding at No. 2 at the box office this weekend, according to early numbers.

It was topped by "Terminator: Dark Fate," Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton's first "Terminator" film since 1991. "Dark Fate," however, underwhelmed for Paramount and Skydance Media, pulling in only $29 million from over 4,000 North American locations. The film from Paramount Pictures cost a reported $185 million to produce.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" made $13.6 million, bringing its five-week earnings to $299 million in North America and $934 million globally.

Joaquin Phoenix and Mandela Bellamy in "Joker." (Niko Tavernise /Warner Bros.)

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" added $12.1 million.

Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic "Harriet" performed better than expected, earning $12 million from just over 2,000 theaters to take fourth place.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator: Dark Fate." (Kerry Brown/Paramount Pictures via AP)

And Edward Norton's "Motherless Brooklyn" opened in ninth to $3.7 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.