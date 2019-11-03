'Joker' on track to earn $1B as 'Terminator' debut disappoints

R-rated "Joker" is on track to earn $1 billion worldwide after holding at No. 2 at the box office this weekend, according to early numbers.

It was topped by "Terminator: Dark Fate," Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton's first "Terminator" film since 1991. "Dark Fate," however, underwhelmed for Paramount and Skydance Media, pulling in only $29 million from over 4,000 North American locations. The film from Paramount Pictures cost a reported $185 million to produce.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" made $13.6 million, bringing its five-week earnings to $299 million in North America and $934 million globally.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" added $12.1 million.

Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic "Harriet" performed better than expected, earning $12 million from just over 2,000 theaters to take fourth place.

And Edward Norton's "Motherless Brooklyn" opened in ninth to $3.7 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.