Published

Hooters axes bikini nights, embraces charity work in post-bankruptcy overhaul

The first-of-its-kind restaurant started 42 years ago in Clearwater, Florida

Hooters CEO Sal Melilli joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss plans to return the brand to its roots as a 'neighborhood restaurant.'

Hooters CEO says brand will 'return to its glory' after bankruptcy filing

Hooters CEO Sal Melilli joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss plans to return the brand to its roots as a 'neighborhood restaurant.'

Despite Hooters recently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO Sal Melilli is assuring customers that the iconic restaurant isn’t going away anytime soon.

In a March 31 press release, the chain announced a restructuring support agreement (RSA), allowing the business to manage its debts while keeping its doors open.

"This is a huge inflection moment for our brand. We couldn't be more excited for our customers and employees," Melilli told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday. "The original owners are taking back the concept, returning it to its roots, and restoring the success it's enjoyed for 42 years."

HOOTERS FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY AS RESTAURANTS CONTINUE OPERATING BUSINESS AS USUAL: 'HERE TO STAY'

As part of the company's efforts to revitalize the iconic brand, Hooters is discontinuing weekly bikini nights, including fresher and higher-quality ingredients on the menu and establishing a universal standard for waitress service.

Hooters sign outside California restaurant

Hooters' CEO explained how the restaurant chain plans to make a comeback after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Getty Images)

Additionally, the company plans to prioritize charity work and community events, efforts that have been a core part of Hooters' identity since its founding in 1983.

Hooters CEO Sal Melilli joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to react to Chipotle blaming inflation as 2Q sales disappoint investors.

Hooters keeps prices low as consumers continue to be ‘punished’ by economy: Sal Melilli

Hooters CEO Sal Melilli joins ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to react to Chipotle blaming inflation as 2Q sales disappoint investors. 

"We do programs like Wings for Children, for education. We sponsor first responders. We do Veterans' days, breast cancer programs with the V Foundation, the Moffitt Cancer [Center], Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital," Melilli explained.

RED LOBSTER IS BACK; CEO PLOTS FUTURE FOR SEAFOOD CHAIN

"We've always done those things. Now, it's an opportunity to return to that. While every owner has brought its own flavor to this, we're about to return to our roots with our original group out of Clearwater and bring it back to what the brand's all about."

Despite the restaurant’s controversial waitress uniforms, which have drawn widespread criticism over the years, Melilli noted that women and children now make up the majority of customers at some Hooters locations.

hooters-restaurant

The interior of the renovated Hooters on Kirby is shown following the grand re-opening ceremony for the restaurant Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013, in Houston. (Getty Images)

"Some of our restaurants, we've got 65% of our customers are women and children. We sponsor little league teams, we sponsor sports teams. We really are a neighborhood restaurant that participates in its neighborhood," the CEO said.

HOOTERS SHUTTERS DOZENS OF ‘UNDERPERFORMING’ RESTAURANTS, OPTIMISTIC FOR FUTURE: REPORTS

"We're just really going to focus on that. We're going to go back to our roots. We're going to go back to the underlying premise that made this brand what it is today."

Per the CEO, existing Hooters restaurants will remain open to customers and operate as business-as-usual during the restructuring process.

