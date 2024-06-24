Hooters shutters dozens of ‘underperforming’ restaurants, optimistic for future: reports

The Atlanta-based sports bar chain, Hooters, abruptly shuttered dozens of "underperforming" restaurants across the U.S., as it joins a growing list of eateries facing the harsh realities of inflation and changing consumer habits, according to reports.

Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) reported that word began to spread on Sunday evening that Hooters locations in places like Bryan, Texas; Lakeland, Florida; and Louisville, Kentucky were closing abruptly, with nearly 40 restaurants in the U.S. shutting their doors.

"Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores," the company reportedly told the publication in a statement on Monday. "Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances."

Hooters did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for a statement on the reported closings, specifically in terms of how many stores were closed and why.

Since 2018, Hooters has seen a 12% decline in the number of restaurants, starting with 333 at the end of the year and finishing with 2093 in 2023, the publication reported, based on data from restaurant consulting firm Technomic.

Despite the drop in the number of stores, Hooters is optimistic about the future of the restaurant, which features scantily clad women who serve chicken wings, beer and more.

"With new Hooters restaurants opening domestically and internationally, new Hooters frozen products launching at grocery stores, and the Hooters footprint expanding into new markets with both company and franchise locations, this brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant," the restaurant told NRN. "We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe."

The Atlanta-based company is one of several dining chains facing tough times as inflation takes hold of the U.S., and consumers change their spending habits.

Last month, seafood chain Red Lobster announced it would be "auctioning off 50+ locations across the country," just days before filing for bankruptcy.

TGI Fridays also abruptly shuttered dozens of underperforming restaurants across the country in January.

