O'Leary calls out Kamala Harris' 'huge miss' for her campaign: This could have been a 'magic moment'

During her first Fox News interview, Kamala Harris was pressed about the Biden administration's immigration strategy, where she missed a potentially "incredible moment" for her campaign, according to ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O'Leary.

On Wednesday night, ‘Special Report’ host Bret Baier pressed the vice president on the tragic deaths of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and Morin, all young women who were assaulted and murdered by suspects who entered the country under the Biden-Harris administration.

"Do you owe their families an apology?" Baier asked.

"First of all, those are tragic cases. There's no question about that, and I can't imagine the pain that the families of those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred. So, that is true," Harris replied.

During this "powerful moment" in the interview, O'Leary said he was rooting for Kamala Harris to "apologize to America" and "own" the Biden administration's past mistakes on immigration policy.

Instead, the Vice President took what could have been a "magic moment" for her campaign and shifted her focus back to former President Trump.

"It is also true that if border security had actually been passed nine months ago, it would be nine months that we would have had more border agents at the border, more support for the folks who are working around the clock trying to hold it all together to ensure that no future harm would occur, and this election in 20 days will determine whether we have a President of the United States who actually cares more about fixing a problem, even if it is not to their political advantage in an election because there was a solution," she continued.

O'Leary ripped Harris for this misstep, arguing that it could have been an "incredible" moment for her to add validity to her policy plans.

"It was a huge miss. When you think of history, these interviews for those incredible moments where she could have had that catharsis and said, we own it, we made that mistake, but I will be a new president and not do that again. That could have been her moment. She missed it in a big way," he concluded.

