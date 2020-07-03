'Hamilton': What to know about the musical streaming on Disney+

For anyone with Disney+, "Hamilton" is now at your fingertips.

Continue Reading Below

The hip-hop Broadway musical was made available on Disney+ at midnight PT on Friday morning. The streaming service will also be hosting a watch party at 7 p.m. ET, according to a tweet.

Hamilton, created by Lin Manuel Miranda, tells the story of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, with an almost all non-white cast. The musical, which was first performed in 2015, won 11 Tony Awards and has had several tours.

Hamilton cost $12.5 million to put on Broadway, according to a 2016 report from The New York Times. That year, the musical brought in $600,000 a week, The Times reported.

DISNEY PLANS ESPN+ PRICE HIKE FOR AUGUST: REPORT

The version of Hamilton that is now available on Disney+ was filmed in June of 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway.

When Disney first acquired the rights to Hamilton earlier this year, the movie was scheduled to be released in movie theaters in October 2021.

However, Disney announced in May that it would release the film early on its streaming platform.

"I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen,” Miranda said in a statement at the time. “I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it.”

APPLE ACQUIRES WILL SMITH FILM ‘EMANCIPATION’ IN RECORD DEL

Leading up to the release on Thursday night, Miranda posted a series of tweets as if the stage manager was updating the cast before a live Broadway show.

Now that it’s available, here’s what else you need to know about Hamilton on Disney+.

How much does it cost to watch?

Hamilton fans will need a Disney+ account in order to watch the musical, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, according to the website.

People can also get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

According to a report from CNET, Disney+ is no longer offering free trials for new subscribers.

Who performs in the movie?

Hamilton was filmed in 2016 starring the original cast, which includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; and Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Tommy Kail, the director of the show, also directed the film.

How long is the show?

The show is two hours and 40 minutes long with a one-minute intermission, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, with the click of the pause button, the intermission can be extended. According to the newspaper, the show’s Broadway intermission is 15 minutes.

How much did it cost Disney to acquire the film rights?

According to a February report from Deadline, the worldwide rights to Hamilton cost Disney $75 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 112.18 -0.83 -0.73%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.