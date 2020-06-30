Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Disney plans ESPN+ price hike for August: Report

Existing ESPN+ subscribers will receive 1-year grace period before increase takes

close
Disney Parks phased coronavirus reopening plan is receiving criticism from workers who want to slow the process. FOX Business' Ashley Webster with more.video

Disney World faces pushback over coronavirus reopening plan

Disney Parks phased coronavirus reopening plan is receiving criticism from workers who want to slow the process. FOX Business' Ashley Webster with more.

Disney is hiking the price of its ESPN+ streaming service for new subscribers beginning in August, according to a report Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The cost of ESPN+ will increase $1 to $5.99 per month, The Verge reported, citing internal documents detailing the change. With the price hike, ESPN+ will have the same monthly rate as Disney-owned Hulu’s basic ad-supported plan.

STREAMING SERVICE PRICES COMPARED

The price of ESPN+’s annual plan will remain unchanged at $49.99. Existing ESPN+ subscribers will receive a one-year grace period before the price increase takes effect.

Sports gambling platforms like DraftKings are surging as major sports are making a comeback from the pandemic. FOX Business' Susan Li with more.Video

Disney declined to comment.

NBA, MLB RETURN PUTS SPORTS BETTING APPS IN SCORING POSITION

ESPN+ had 7.9 million subscribers as of May 2020, Disney disclosed in its second-quarter earnings report. The service debuted in 2018.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY111.51-0.01-0.01%

The streaming platform broadcasts sports content that is not available on other ESPN platforms, including Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view events and original programming.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

ESPN’s parent company has spent heavily to build up its digital platforms in recent quarters, launching Disney+ in addition to ESPN+ and Hulu. Disney+ surpassed 50 million subscribers in the first five months after its launch last fall.

Disney offers a bundle of all three streaming services for $12.99 per month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM