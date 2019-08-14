Guns 'N Roses settles lawsuit with brewery over 'Guns 'N' Rosé' ale

The band Guns N’ Roses has satiated its appetite for litigation.

The rockers dropped their lawsuit against Oskar Blues Brewery over alleged trademark infringement for a “Guns ‘N’ Rosé” ale, the New York Post reported.

Both sides agreed to settle last month and their lawyers are working on a written settlement, according to the report.

The band sued the Colorado brewery in May seeking to prevent the sale of the ale, and the surrender of related promotional materials. Oskar Blues had sold merchandise like bandannas similar to the ones GnR singer Axl Rose wears on stage, the Post reported.

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records show the brewery applied for the “Guns ‘N’ Rosé” trademark in August of 2018 and abandoned it in May. Band members Rose, “Slash” and “Duff” McKagan have held the trademark on “Guns N’ Roses” since at least the early 1990s, records show.

Beer drinkers may not be able to buy the “Guns ‘N’ Rosé” ale anymore, but they still may be able to enjoy a drink with a similar taste. Oskar Blues announced late last month that it was selling its “Rosé for Daze” ale nationwide.

The brewer describes the beer’s flavor as “tart, bright prickly pear meets floral hibiscus.” Compare that to its description of the “Guns ‘N’ Rosé” ale: “sticky prickly pear and floral hibiscus with a subtle hop profile.”

