Gun store owner busts comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in failed prank

Sacha Baron Cohen was busted by a small business owner as the comedian attempted to prank a gun store for his new series, “Who Is America?” on CBS’s Showtime.

Warrior One Guns & Ammo owner Norris Sweidan told FOX Business that he wasn’t fooled by Cohen, who was disguised as a Hungarian immigrant wanting to buy a firearm for a documentary.

“It looked like he was acting,” Sweidan said during an interview on “The Evening Edit” on Thursday. “He had on these tight leather pants. It was just a dumb outfit.”

The small business owner realized nothing made sense after speaking to Cohen and his production staff.

“When he walked in, as soon as he turned the corner, I already knew,” Sweidan said. “This gotta be some kind of hoax.”

The firearm dealer says gun business owners take their sales approach very seriously by engaging in conversations and getting to know their potential clients better.

“I just kept looking at him and I was like, OK, I know who you are,” Sweidan said. “You’re Borat.”

Sweidan said Cohen had a deer-in-the-headlights look and bolted out the store the moment the comedian was recognized.

The comedian has made a career out of making fun of politicians and recently pranked former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Palin took to social media to claim she was “duped” into an interview by the British comedian.

“I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm - but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” she said in a Facebook post.