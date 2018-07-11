Sarah Palin says Sacha Baron Cohen ‘duped’ her into Showtime interview

Sarah Palin, the former vice presidential candidate, claims she was “duped” into an interview by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for his new series, “Who Is America?”, on CBS’s Showtime.

According to Palin, Cohen was dressed up as a wheelchair-bound American war veteran who led her to believe the interview would consist of a thoughtful discussion with a former military service member.

“I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm - but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” Palin said in a Facebook post.

Retired Staff Sergeant Johnny Jones told FOX Business that any monetary gains generated from advertising violates the Stolen Valor Act of 2013.

“You can’t take medals, honors and basically the stories of the heroes in this country and use them to benefit yourself in any tangible way,” Jones said on Wednesday.

The law was signed by former President Barack Obama, making it a federal crime to falsely claim military service or honors for personal gain.

A source familiar with Cohen’s new satirical series told Fox News that early parts of the series resembled a Hollywood hit job on supporters of President Trump and Republicans.

Jones, a wounded veteran and double amputee, said Cohen acted with complete disregard and disrespect toward the sacrifices made by America’s military vets.

"If this is the best Showtime can do, I guess HBO is going to enjoy a bump in ratings this year,” he said.