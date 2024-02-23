Social media posts from an executive at Google are being shared online after the tech giant apologized for its controversial rollout of a new AI service.

Posts allegedly from Gemini Experiences Senior Director of Product Management Jack Krawczyk have gone viral on X as users continue to flag Google's AI for, among other issues, showing pictures of and achievements of Black, Native American and Asian people, while refusing to do the same for White people.

Fox News Digital tested Gemini multiple times to see what kind of responses it would offer. Each time, it provided similar answers. When the AI was asked to show a picture of a White person, Gemini said it could not fulfill the request because it "reinforces harmful stereotypes and generalizations about people based on their race."

Krawczyk addressed the responses from the AI that led social media users to voice concerns earlier this week.

"We're working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately," Krawczyk told Fox News Digital. "Gemini's AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that's generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it's missing the mark here."

While Krawczyk has reportedly made his account private since Thursday, X users have started to unearth posts that appear to be his.

"White privilege is f---ing real," Krawczyk wrote in a screenshot of one tweet dated April 13, 2018. "Don’t be an a---hole and act guilty about it – do your part in recognizing bias at all levels of egregious."

On Jan. 20, 2021, Krawczyk allegedly wrote that President Biden’s inaugural address was "one of the greatest ever" for "acknowledging systemic racism" and "reiterating the American ideal is the dream for the world but we need to work on ourselves to earn it," as flagged by the New York Post.

One alleged post that Elon Musk shared a picture of also referenced Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I've been crying in intermittent bursts for the past 24 hours since casting my ballot. Filling in that Biden/Harris line felt cathartic."

"Then he called his Mommy, drank a whole case of soy milk & bing-watched Rachel Maddow," Musk wrote in mockery.

"I’m exaggerating, of course, but the tragic part is that it is directionally correct," Musk added in a follow-up post. "Also, I’m not picking on some rando. This nut is a big part of why Google’s AI is so racist & sexist."

Musk has repeatedly criticized Google in the wake of its controversial Gemini AI rollout.

"I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all," he wrote in a post Thursday.

