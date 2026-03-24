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Gen Jack Keane ‘highly skeptical’ diplomacy with Iran can achieve military goals

Gen Jack Keane says Iran's motivations in any deal will likely center on regime survival and sanctions relief

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Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to assess President Donald Trump’s 5-day Iran deadline, possible U.S. troop deployments and a growing Russia-Iran alliance. video

3,000 paratroopers, marines on standby as Iran tensions escalate

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to assess President Donald Trump’s 5-day Iran deadline, possible U.S. troop deployments and a growing Russia-Iran alliance.

U.S. efforts to resolve tensions with Iran through diplomacy face deep skepticism from military leadership, even as negotiations unfold behind the scenes.

Retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Fox News strategic analyst, joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss whether diplomacy can achieve the same objectives as military action, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

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Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, discusses President Donald Trump's Iran strategy as lawmakers pursue a $200 billion Pentagon funding push on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Trump signals imminent Iran deal as lawmakers push $200B Pentagon bill

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, discusses President Donald Trump's Iran strategy as lawmakers pursue a $200 billion Pentagon funding push on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Keane said the administration is attempting to use diplomatic leverage to reach outcomes that could otherwise be achieved through force but warned the challenge lies in trusting Tehran's commitments.

"I'm highly skeptical... This is a regime for 47 years. They are pathological liars and they're cheaters... It's very difficult to take them at their word," Keane said.

Iranian regime flags waving.

Iranians waving flags in support of the regime. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

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The negotiations, he noted, are taking place indirectly through intermediaries, even as both sides publicly signal conflicting positions about whether talks are happening at all.

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Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump’s 5-day Iran deadline, rising Middle East tensions, and the push to secure defense funding while battling Democrats over DHS and voter ID measures. video

Trump delays Iran strike, signals possible deal as marines deploy to Middle East

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump’s 5-day Iran deadline, rising Middle East tensions, and the push to secure defense funding while battling Democrats over DHS and voter ID measures.

Keane emphasized that U.S. and Israeli military leaders are confident they could meet their objectives through force if necessary, including reopening key shipping lanes and eliminating Iran's ability to sustain attacks.

"If we can do that through negotiations... And we absolutely are confident that it's real... It remains to be seen," Keane said.

ENERGY PRICES COULD FALL 'PRETTY SIGNIFICANTLY' IF IRAN DEAL REACHED, ENERGY SECRETARY SAYS

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Anduril Executive Chairman and co-founder Trae Stephens details the shift in military strategy towards mass-produced, low-cost autonomous drones and AI-driven systems on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

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Anduril Executive Chairman and co-founder Trae Stephens details the shift in military strategy towards mass-produced, low-cost autonomous drones and AI-driven systems on 'Mornings with Maria.'

He added that Iran's motivations in any deal would likely center on regime survival, economic recovery and sanctions relief, raising further questions about how much the regime is willing to concede.

"We'll see what this deal really entails when we get down to the specifics," he said.

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