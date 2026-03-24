Gen Jack Keane ‘highly skeptical’ diplomacy with Iran can achieve military goals

U.S. efforts to resolve tensions with Iran through diplomacy face deep skepticism from military leadership, even as negotiations unfold behind the scenes.

Retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Fox News strategic analyst, joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss whether diplomacy can achieve the same objectives as military action, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Keane said the administration is attempting to use diplomatic leverage to reach outcomes that could otherwise be achieved through force but warned the challenge lies in trusting Tehran's commitments.

"I'm highly skeptical... This is a regime for 47 years. They are pathological liars and they're cheaters... It's very difficult to take them at their word," Keane said.

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The negotiations, he noted, are taking place indirectly through intermediaries, even as both sides publicly signal conflicting positions about whether talks are happening at all.

Keane emphasized that U.S. and Israeli military leaders are confident they could meet their objectives through force if necessary, including reopening key shipping lanes and eliminating Iran's ability to sustain attacks.

"If we can do that through negotiations... And we absolutely are confident that it's real... It remains to be seen," Keane said.

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He added that Iran's motivations in any deal would likely center on regime survival, economic recovery and sanctions relief, raising further questions about how much the regime is willing to concede.

"We'll see what this deal really entails when we get down to the specifics," he said.