Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Energy prices could fall 'pretty significantly' if Iran deal reached, energy secretary says

Energy Secretary Chris Wright says reopening the Strait of Hormuz through a peace agreement could quickly stabilize global fuel costs.

close
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright joins FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti to discuss how a potential peace deal with Iran could reopen key oil routes and bring relief to Americans facing rising gas prices. video

Energy Secretary says path to lower gas prices depends on peace agreement with Iran

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright joins FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti to discuss how a potential peace deal with Iran could reopen key oil routes and bring relief to Americans facing rising gas prices.

Energy markets could see a sharp reversal if tensions ease in the Middle East, as officials say a diplomatic breakthrough could quickly restore critical oil flows.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright joined FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti on "Varney & Co." to discuss how a potential agreement with Iran could help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize prices after weeks of disruption.

U.S. Energy Secretary

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaking during a panel.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wright indicated that energy markets are closely tied to developments in the region, emphasizing how quickly conditions could shift if a deal is reached.

A STATE-BY-STATE LOOK AT GAS PRICES AS IRAN CONFLICT PUSHES OIL HIGHER

"They would go down quite a bit. If we see a pathway to have the Strait of Hormuz open soon and energy flowing again, you'd see energy prices drop pretty significantly," Wright said.

close
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy, falling oil prices, and the administration’s sweeping deregulation push aimed at boosting U.S. energy dominance and lowering costs. video

Oil prices slide as US expands influence over global energy markets

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy, falling oil prices, and the administration’s sweeping deregulation push aimed at boosting U.S. energy dominance and lowering costs.

The comments come as global markets react to constrained movement through one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, where even temporary disruptions have pushed fuel costs higher for consumers.

Wright suggested the path forward depends on whether Iran is willing to de-escalate and negotiate.

KEVIN O'LEARY FORECASTS GLOBAL POWER SHIFT IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ AS IRAN CONFLICT RATTLES OIL MARKETS

"That could happen if a peace agreement is reached... If Iran thinks enough is enough, and they're willing to make a deal... Then there'll be a deal," Wright said.

close
FOX Business' Stuart Varney examines the escalating global energy crisis fueled by Middle East conflict and evaluates the potential long-term economic and political consequences for the American consumer. video

Stuart Varney: It is a worldwide energy crisis and the pain will last

FOX Business' Stuart Varney examines the escalating global energy crisis fueled by Middle East conflict and evaluates the potential long-term economic and political consequences for the American consumer.

For now, officials say short-term market volatility is expected as the situation continues to develop.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP