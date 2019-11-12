'Friends' reunion on tap at HBO Max

After spending $425 million for the rights to "Friends," it was just a question of how AT&T would leverage the deal and a reunion appears to be the answer.

HBO Max, the new streaming service from AT&T's WarnerMedia which will premiere next spring, is in negotiations -- according to several reports -- with the cast for an unscripted special. This will not be a "reboot" that other popular sitcoms such as "Mad About You" and "Will & Grace" have done. The format is still to be determined.

However, since HBO Max outbid Netflix for 236 episode library of "Friends" and sister company Warner Bros. Television produced the series, producing a show filled with clips and cast memories would be free from legal red tape once contracts are signed.

In October, Jennifer Anniston set Instagram on fire with a reunion cast shot with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

In a recent appearance on "Ellen," Anniston told host Ellen DeGeneres that “I would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Along with "Friends" and other popular shows from the Warner Bros. library, HBO Max will also have several original shows and movies. Some projects that have been announced include "Love Life" starring Anna Kendrick and "The Flight Attendant" starring Kaley Cuoco.