HBO Max courts cord-cutters with modern version of a TV bundle

HBO Max is hoping to create a new version of the classic TV bundle for cord-cutters.

HBO’s parent company, AT&T, announced in July it is launching the new streaming service, HBO Max, which will offer movies and TV shows from other media companies in addition to its existing content.

The company touted new, exclusive media acquisitions, highlighting “Friends,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in a press release.

The buzz surrounding an HBO "Friends" reunion show in the works has benefitted the announcement.

HBO Max will launch commercially in spring 2020, reportedly with 10,000 hours of content.

