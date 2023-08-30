Dana Perino, Stuart Varney to co-moderate second GOP primary debate hosted by FOX Business

FOX News Media’s Stuart Varney and Dana Perino will co-moderate the second Republican presidential primary debate alongside Univision's Ilia Calderón on September 27 on FOX Business Network.

"We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with Univision to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president," FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said.

FOX Business will host the debate from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California.

FOX News Media was tapped to host the first two debates of the critical 2024 election cycle. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-moderated FOX News Media's "Democracy 24: FOX News Republican Primary Debate" last week. The debate drew a staggering 12.8 million total viewers, making it the most-watched, non-sporting event cable telecast of the year.

Univision Executive Vice President Maria Martinez-Guzman is eager to inform Hispanic voters ahead of the critical GOP primary.

"As the No. 1 source of news for the U.S. Hispanic community, Noticias Univision’s participation as co-host of the second 2023 Republican primary debate reflects the journalistic mission of TelevisaUnivision’s news division to provide our audience with fair and balanced information. As in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community’s issues during this election cycle," Martinez-Guzman said.

