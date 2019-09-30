FOX Business is 'Invested in You'

FOX Business Network on Monday debuted a new “Invested in You” slogan, fresh on-screen graphics and revamped digital products.

The refreshed website and mobile app offer a crisp and clean look for FOX Business that ditches the distracting clutter on many financial platforms.

The network will continue to broaden the scope of business news to incorporate anything that could impact consumer finances, and the refresh will emphasize that FBN is the network that appeals to viewers with an eye on their bank accounts.

“It’s not just about the stock market, it’s about your life,” “Mornings with Maria” namesake Maria Bartiromo said on Monday.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott dreamed up the “Invested in You” slogan and a new advertising campaign that will include everything from television commercials to sponsored dry cleaning bags in which top FBN talent remind customers to “dress for the job you want, not the job you have.”

FBN Managing Editor and Senior Vice President Neil Cavuto and Bartiromo star in the new ad campaign that will even air on CNBC. Cavuto and Bartiromo are passionate about the new “Invest in You” mantra, as the business television veterans understand that the FBN audience craves more than a simple stock ticker.

Stuart Varney, Liz Claman and Lou Dobbs join Cavuto and Bartiromo as part of the FBN team that has surpassed CNBC in Business Day viewers for two straight years.

FOX Business Network is available in more than 80 million homes and its key segments can be viewed on FOXBusiness.com.

The rapidly growing digital competent features an expanding team of reporters and editors that cover kitchen-table issues that investors and their families desire. Money, markets, lifestyle, real estate, technology and sports are covered from a business perspective on the refreshed site as FBN continues to keep its audience in the know.

Fox Corporation is the parent of FOX Business and Fox News.