FOX announces its new primetime lineup since Disney merger. Here's a look

FOX announces its new primetime lineup since selling off the bulk of its entertainment assets to Disney.

The new standalone company, whose businesses include FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Sports as well as the FOX broadcast network, began trading as a separate public company in March after selling $71.3 billion worth of assets to Walt Disney Co.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FOX FOX CORP. 36.865 +0.17 +0.45% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 131.43 -2.61 -1.95%

In a press release released on Monday, the company, whose profit rose in its first quarterly earnings report since being separated from 21st Century Fox, announced its new lineup which includes two new dramas and one new animated comedy series.

New shows include "Not Just Me," "Prodigal Son" and "Bless The Harts."

One notable move includes FOX's "Empire" series, which will now air on Tuesdays instead on Wednesdays in its final season, following the controversary surrounding its embattled star Jussie Smollett.

Fox's prime-time schedule for fall 2019 (all times eastern times):

Monday

8 p.m. — "9-1-1"

9 p.m. — "Prodigal Son" (new series)

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "The Resident"

9 p.m. — "Empire"

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "The Masked Singer"

9 p.m. — "Not Just Me" (new series)

Thursday

7:30-8:00 p.m. — Thursday Night Football pregame show

8 p.m. — NFL Football

Friday

8 p.m. — "WWE Smackdown Live"

Saturday

7 p.m — "Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football"

Sunday

7:00-7:30 p.m. — NFL on FOX

7:30-8:00 p.m. — "The OT/ FOX Encores"

8:00 p.m. —"The Simpsons"

8:30 p.m. — "Bless the Harts"

9:00 p.m. — "Bob's Burgers"

9:30 p.m. — "Family Guy"