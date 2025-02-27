Floyd Mayweather praises Trump as the 'best president' and a 'great businessman'

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is known for winning in the ring — but his ventures outside the sport are also seeing huge success.

The decorated athlete joined host Charles Payne on ‘Making Money’ to go in-depth on his many business ventures — including his $400 million-dollar real estate portfolio — while pointing to real estate legend and U.S. President Donald Trump as being a source of inspiration.

On Instagram, the long-time boxer is now better known for posting images of some of the New York properties that are part of his portfolio — including an Upper Manhattan investment that involved more than 1,000 units, per the NY Post.

Mayweather told FOX Business on Wednesday that the value of his portfolio continues to climb.

"The numbers are growing each and every day," he said. "And I am truly, truly blessed."



He also spoke with host Payne about the presidency of Donald Trump, who built his own fame on real estate investments.



"Trump is a great president," he said. "He's the best president in my eyes, a great businessman. And that's what it's about."

In addition to his real estate ventures, Mayweather discussed his supplement brand, ‘101.’ The brand offers products that aid pre-workout routines and give users extra boosts of protein.

"The thing about the products is we're clean, and I say clean, very clean products," he said. "We had to do a lot of research."

According to Mayweather, other supplements featured in the ‘101’ line include vegetable and rehydration variants.

For all of his business and philanthropic ventures, Mayweather stressed the impact that his father had on his success — both within the world of boxing, and outside of it.

"I wouldn't be where I'm at today if it wasn't for my father," he said. "Hell of a trainer-great guy, great person."

Mayweather also credited his team with helping him achieve the success he's found as a businessman.



"I have a great team," Mayweather said. "I wasn't the only one who was smart; I chose smart people to be around me."