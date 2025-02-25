First-ever AI real estate agent generates $100M in sales in Portugal

Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm and the real estate industry is no exception. Israeli startup eSelf AI is changing making it possible for customers to get their questions answered whether it’s 3:00 in the afternoon or 3:00 in the morning.

"We are not only a face that is moving and speaking while the agent responds to the user, but we also have sharing video and image capabilities," co-founder and CEO of eSelf AI Alan Bekker told Fox Business Digital.

Bekker explained that eSelf AI’s technology turns large language models (LLMs) into a visual experience, comparing it to "what movies did for books" in making things more accessible. Customers can use eSelf AI to create customized AI bots that can be used for a wide range of applications, including customer service, education and real estate.

Real estate brokerage firm Porta da Frente Christie's has implemented eSelf AI’s technology and has seen $100M in sales based on leads the AI agent has generated.

Porta da Frente Christie's CEO João Cília told Fox Business Digital that the firm has seen "great results" since it first started live testing the AI agent about a year ago.

"We have more than 5,000 properties currently in our portfolio. It is impossible for a physical person to know all of the information regarding these 5,000 properties, but it’s not impossible for an AI agent to do so," Cília said. "So, you as a customer are going to get, probably and most likely, a much better service right away than you will have with a physical commercial consultant because she knows — the AI agent knows — everything about all the properties."

When first interacting with the AI agent for Porta da Frente Christie's, customers will be asked for basic information, including desired city, budget and number of bedrooms. From there, the agent can search for listings and take prospective buyers on virtual tours, giving detailed information about the space.

In addition to helping Porta da Frente Christie's customers find what they’re looking for faster, the AI agent is also allowing consumers in different time zones to get their questions answered when it’s convenient for them. Cília told Fox Business Digital that many Americans and Brazilians search for real estate with the firm, and the AI agent comes in handy when dealing with the 5-hour time difference.

The AI agent not only takes the burden off the company, as far as overnight staffing, but it also allows customers to do much less looking. Cília told Fox Business Digital that the technology "in a certain way replaces the search that they have online" thanks to the AI agent’s vast knowledge.

Cília believes AI agents will have a revolutionary impact on how real estate is sold, saying that "If we can use it a large scale in the long-term future or in the medium-term future, I would say, it can replace a lot of the physical commercial consultants, and in this sense make the operation of selling these properties much [cheaper]."