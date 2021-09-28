Floridians seek beachfront upgrade in 'American Dream Home'

In this week's episode of the new Fox Business Prime show "American Dream Home", two Florida natives seek an upgrade to beachfront property on the state's Atlantic coast.

Tim and Sarah told Fox Business host Cheryl Casone they have decided on New Smyrna Beach when it comes to their search for their American Dream Home.

Located in Volusia County, the area is known as both a surfing and motorsports landmark.

Just a few miles north lies the World Center of Racing – Daytona International Speedway – which is home to the famed Daytona 500 every February, as well as the summertime CokeZero 400.

While NASCAR founder Bill France used to promote races on the sands of Volusia County in the 1930s, today those beaches are more famous for their surfing, Casone said.

National Geographic named New Smyrna Beach one of the top 20 surfing towns in the world, while the community also features Canaveral National Seashore, she noted.

Ponce Inlet, home to the U.S.' "tallest lighthouse that hasn't been moved" – in comparison to that of Cape Hatteras, N.C., – essentially separates Daytona from New Smyrna.

On the south side of the inlet, Tim and Sarah began their search for their new home:

As the couple walked their dog along the shorefront in New Smyrna, Tim remarked that the town would be the "perfect fit" for his new home.

Sarah explained that Tim is from Miami and that she originally hails from Tampa – but their search for their dream home wasn't quite clicking until they reached the other end of Interstate 4.

"We actually traveled around the entire state of Florida for about six months, really trying to decide where was the right place for our family," Tim said. "[N]ew Smyrna Beach offered a small-town feel, and that really appealed to us."

American Dream Home