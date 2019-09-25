Sony Pictures TV bringing another Jeffrey Epstein project before the cameras

Another take on the saga of the late Jeffrey Epstein is in the works in Hollywood.

Continue Reading Below

Conchita Sarnoff’s book detailing the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, "TrafficKing" has been optioned by Sony Pictures Television and the studio is shopping the book to potential networks and streaming services. The book is based on Sarnoff’s reporting from 2010 when the hedge fund billionaire was first arrested according to Deadline.

This latest project comes almost two months after Epstein was found dead on Aug.10th, hanging in his New York prison cell after pleading not guilty to charges of sex trafficking of minors.

The Sony project joins three other productions already set into motion for the small screen.

Patricia Heaton from “Everybody Loves Raymond” – is working on a mini-series based on reporting by the Miami Herald and their “Perversion of Justice” series of newspaper articles about Epstein.

Lifetime, the network with programming aimed at women viewers, has also announced it will produce “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” their follow-up to the widely-viewed multi-part documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” about a similar scandal involving singer R. Kelly.

Advertisement

Netflix is also in the growing race to get Epstein's story to the small screen with a four-part docuseries based on the 2016 book “Filthy Rich: The Billionaire's Sex Scandal — The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein,” written by James Patterson who is also attached to the project as a producer.

Sony’s executive Tom Patricia is behind the decision to market Sarnoff's Epstein project which is also in search of a screenwriter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS