Epstein's story goes primetime with 3 TV projects

Jeffrey Epstein may be gone but he may very well live on in infamy on TV.

Continue Reading Below

The accused child predator, now suspected of taking his own life Saturday in a Manhattan federal prison, is the subject of at least three projects slated for the small screen.

One of television’s most recognizable stars, Patricia Heaton – widely known as the whip-smart housewife from “Everybody Loves Raymond” – is developing a mini-series based on the “Perversion of Justice” series of newspaper articles about Epstein published by the Miami Herald, according to Variety.

Heaton will produce along with Storied Media Group, which represents the Hollywood projects of the Herald’s parent company McClatchy.

Word of this production comes just two weeks after Lifetime, the cable network targeted to women, announced it is developing “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.” It is a sequel of sorts to Lifetime’s highly-rated multi-part documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” released in January which detailed charges of abuse by women against the best-selling recording artist.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Streaming service Netflix was in development with a four-part docuseries before Epstein’s death that was based on the 2016 book “Filthy Rich: The Billionaire's Sex Scandal — The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein.”

The book was co-written by perennial best-selling author James Patterson, who will serve as a co-executive producer of the project.