Search

WATCH LIVE: SEC Chairman Clayton testifies to House Financial Services Committee

Watch | Dismiss

Jeffrey Epstein arranged for women to be paid hush money from jail: Report

By Business LeadersFOXBusiness

Criminal defense attorney David Bruno on the Jeffrey Epstein case. video

Criminal case against Epstein dropped following his death

Criminal defense attorney David Bruno on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Even behind bars, Jeffrey Epstein had enough power to arrange to pay women to stay quiet, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

At least two women were handed envelopes of cash as hush money following the multimillionaire’s arrest on July 6 at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport, Page Six reported.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

One of Epstein’s associates contacted the women about a “financial arrangement” in mid-July, and ultimately doled out $10,000 to each, to “make sure that she was comfortable not speaking to any press,” a source told the outlet.

“The money was to alleviate their panic, and assure their silence,” the source said, noting that the women were “in a panic over the FBI coming to speak to them.”

Epstein was indicted in early July on charges connected to sex trafficking of minors. He served a 13-month sentence years earlier after pleading guilty to state prostitution charges.

Federal prosecutors alleged the financier had paid a collective amount of approximately $350,000 to a pair of potential witnesses months before his most recent arrest, according to court papers.

He committed suicide by hanging inside a lower Manhattan jail cell in August, prompting a Southern District of New York judge to dismiss the criminal case against him weeks later.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Epstein’s crimes as they pertain to his co-conspirators continues.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Tuesday, French media outlet France 24 reported investigators had searched his $8 million Paris home, which was outfitted with a "custom-made massage room," the Daily Mail U.S. reported.

Epstein  – who was reportedly worth more than $550 million – also owned properties in Manhattan, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.