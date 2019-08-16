Where Trump will donate his second-quarter salary

The White House confirmed on Friday that President Trump will donate his salary from the second quarter of the year to the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General.

The donation is for $100,000 of the president’s annual $400,000 salary. The Office of the Surgeon General falls under the Department of Health and Human Services.

The news was first reported by USA Today, and the White House told the publication that it is intended to help fight the opioid epidemic and to raise awareness of the dangers of e-cigarette use among teens and children.

The money will reportedly be put toward funding for an unspecified upcoming public health advisory.

Trump pledged not to accept any of his salary as president if he were elected. He has donated it each quarter.

In the first quarter, he donated it to the Department of Homeland Security.

