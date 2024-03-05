Doritos Spain fires transgender influencer over controversial tweets about doing 'thuggish things' to a minor

Doritos Spain terminated their relationship with transgender influencer Iván González Ranedo, who goes by the stage name Samantha Hudson, after the company came under intense backlash for posting a video on Instagram featuring Hudson.

A spokesperson for Doritos Spain confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine that a short promo called "Crunch Talks" was posted on Sunday and then removed on Monday. It emphasized that the video was not part of a larger brand ambassadorship campaign. The spokesperson also revealed that Hudson had been terminated from the company due to making controversial comments in the past.

"We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments," the spokesperson said. "We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind."

Hudson has made controversial statements on capitalism, the family and even child sexual abuse in the past.

Among other controversial alleged comments and posts that have resurfaced online, Hudson endorsed "the abolition of … the traditional monogamous nuclear family," per the Daily Mail.

"As a teen, she has also tweeted about wanting to do 'thuggish things' to a minor," the outlet reported, in this case a 12-year-old girl.

The Rolling Stone reported that Hudson apologized for the posts after becoming famous.

"Some tweets that I posted in 2015 are resurfacing and honestly I don’t know what to say, I don’t remember having written such barbarities," Rolling Stone reported she said. "At that time I dedicated myself to saying nonsense, the heavier the better, because I thought that ‘dark humor’ was funny."

Political commentators and writers on X responded to the reports about Hudson, sharing clips and posts from the influencer.

A popular conservative account, "End Wokeness," shared alleged screenshots of posts from Hudson.

"Doritos just picked Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador in Spain[,]" the account wrote. "Samantha Hudson: -Admitted to being a pedophiIe -Identifies as a non-binary trans girl -Openly mocked victims of child r*pe -An advocate for "annihiIating, completely destroying, and abolishing the traditional family.""

Bud Light came under national attention after the company suffered a costly boycott following its controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch InBev beat sales estimates in its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results released Thursday. But the global beer giant continues to suffer in the U.S. from the boycott against its Bud Light brand nearly a year after entering its controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A-B reported revenue increased 7.8% last fiscal year, hitting an all-time high, but acknowledged its "full growth potential was constrained by the performance of our U.S. business."

PepsiCo, Fritos and Hudson did not respond to a request for comment.

