Disney upcoming film schedule: 'Star Wars,' 'Avatar' set to return to theaters

Disney unveiled its upcoming film release schedule for its film division on Tuesday, providing updates on billion-dollar franchises such as “Marvel,” “Star Wars” and “Avatar” well beyond the company’s jam-packed summer slate.
The company announced three new “Star Wars” movies, with the first set to air in December 2022 and a new one coming every other year through 2026. The new set of films will debut three years after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which is tabbed for a December 20 release.
Several “Avatar” sequels are also coming to theaters, after the original became the highest-grossing movie in history in 2009. “Avatar 2” will be released in December 2021, one year later than previously expected, with a third, fourth and fifth film in the series set to debut in alternate years from the “Star Wars” franchise through 2027.
“We’re excited to put in place a robust and diverse slate that lays the foundation of our long-term strategy, bringing together a breadth of films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Fox, Fox Searchlight, and Blue Sky Studios to create an extraordinary collection of cinematic experiences for audiences around the world,” Walt Disney Studios executive Cathleen Taff said in a statement.
Disney’s studio division has been one of its most successful segments in recent years. “Avengers: Endgame,” the conclusion of a 22-film saga, became the fastest movie ever to surpass $2 billion in ticket sales and already ranks as the second-highest grossing film in history.
“Endgame,” “Toy Story 4” and other Disney-owned properties set for release in the coming months could allow Disney to earn half of all movie ticket sales in North America this summer, analysts told The Wrap last month.
Disney is set to build on its “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” with several untitled films in the works in the coming years. The schedule also includes dates for properties formerly managed by 21st Century Fox, before Disney's $71 billion acquisition of certain film and television assets.
The full list can be viewed below, courtesy of Disney.
2019
5/10/19 FSL TOLKIEN
5/24/19 DIS ALADDIN
6/7/19 FOX DARK PHOENIX
6/21/19 DIS TOY STORY 4
7/12/19 FOX STUBER
7/19/19 DIS LION KING
8/9/19 FOX THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN
8/23/19 FSL READY OR NOT
9/20/19 FOX AD ASTRA
10/4/19 FOX THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW
10/18/19 DIS MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
11/15/19 FOX FORD v. FERRARI
11/22/19 DIS FROZEN 2
12/20/19 DIS STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
12/25/19 FOX SPIES IN DISGUISE
2020
1/10/20 FOX UNDERWATER
2/14/20 FOX UNTITLED KINGSMAN MOVIE
2/21/20 FOX CALL OF THE WILD
3/6/20 DIS ONWARD
3/27/20 DIS MULAN
4/3/20 FOX THE NEW MUTANTS
5/1/20 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
5/29/20 DIS ARTEMIS FOWL
6/19/20 DIS UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION
7/3/20 FOX FREE GUY
7/17/20 FOX BOB'S BURGERS
7/24/20 DIS JUNGLE CRUISE
8/14/20 DIS THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN
10/9/20 FOX DEATH ON THE NILE
11/6/20 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
11/6/20 FOX RON'S GONE WRONG
11/25/20 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION
12/18/20 FOX WEST SIDE STORY
12/23/20 DIS CRUELLA
2021
2/12/21 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
3/5/21 FOX NIMONA 3/12/21
DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
5/7/21 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
5/28/21 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
6/18/21 DIS UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION
7/9/21 DIS UNTITLED INDIANA JONES
7/30/21 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
10/8/21 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
11/5/21 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
11/24/21 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION
12/17/21 FOX AVATAR 2
2022
2/18/22 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
3/18/22 DIS UNTITLED PIXAR
5/6/22 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
5/27/22 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
6/17/22 DIS UNTITLED PIXAR
7/8/22 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
7/29/22 DIS UNTITLED MARVEL
10/7/22 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
11/4/22 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
11/23/22 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION
12/16/22 DIS UNTITLED STAR WARS
2023
2/17/23 DIS UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
12/22/23 FOX AVATAR 3
2024
12/20/24 DIS UNTITLED STAR WARS
2025
12/19/25 FOX AVATAR 4
2026
12/18/26 DIS UNTITLED STAR WARS
2027
12/17/27 FOX AVATAR 5
